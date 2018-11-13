Seven Seas Entertainment is thrilled to announce My Little Pony: The Manga – A Day in the Life of Equestria, an all-new manga series set in the world of Hasbro’s My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. Under license from Hasbro, Inc., this original manga series is told in the familiar four-panel style used in many manga from Japan, with eight self-contained, interconnected stories in each volume for fans of all ages to enjoy.

The land of Equestria comes alive in this distinctive My Little Pony manga series that spotlights each of the Mane 6 and a host of other characters from the exciting world around them! When Pinkie Pie lends a hoof to help Twilight Sparkle and Spike clean up the library, she discovers a mysterious mirror with the power to gaze into alternate realities. Upon entering the inter-dimensional portal, Pinkie Pie sets off a chain of events that threatens to cause a giant mess in Equestria! Follow this adventure–and many more–in this hilarious new My Little Pony manga series.

“We’re absolutely delighted to bring My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic to a fun, accessible manga format,” says Seven Seas Publisher Jason DeAngelis. “Manga allows us to tell My Little Pony stories in a fresh and engaging way that readers of all ages will have a blast reading!”

Seven Seas will publish My Little Pony: The Manga – A Day in the Life of Equestria for the first time anywhere in print and on digital platforms in single volume editions. Volume 1 will be released in June 2019 for $10.99 USA / $13.99 CAN.

In addition, Seven Seas Entertainment is excited to announce, also under license from Hasbro, Inc., an all-new papercraft book for the same beloved franchise: My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Papercraft – The Mane 6 & Friends.

Fans of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic can now bring their favorite characters to life using this unique craft book! Featuring original templates that come pre-scored and die-cut, each paper character is ready to pop out, fold, and glue. The adorable designs and simple instructions by El Joey Designs make this a fun collectible for My Little Pony fans of all ages. Hot on the hooves of My Little Pony: The Manga – A Day in the Life of Equestria, this original Seven Seas production is sure to provide even more My Little Pony fun for the whole family.

“After releasing our first beautiful papercraft book in 2018, we’re excited to bring My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic to life in the same way,” says Seven Seas Publisher Jason DeAngelis. “The papercrafts in this book are designed to be easy enough for a young crafter, but still fun for family projects with older crafters joining in.”

Seven Seas will publish My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Papercraft – The Mane 6 & Friends for the first time anywhere in full-color paperback at a large trim size. The book will be released in July 2019 for $14.99 USA / $17.99 CAN.

About Seven Seas Entertainment

Established in 2004, Seven Seas Entertainment specializes in bringing the best of Japanese manga and light novels to North American audiences, and producing original comics, graphic novels, and youth literature. Seven Seas is distributed by Macmillan. For more information, visit the newly relaunched sevenseasentertainment.com

About Hasbro, Inc.

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global company committed to Creating the World’s Best Play Experiences, by leveraging its beloved brands, including LITTLEST PET SHOP, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MONOPOLY, MY LITTLE PONY, NERF, PLAY-DOH and TRANSFORMERS, and premier partner brands. From toys and games, television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and lifestyle licensing, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection with children and families around the world. The Company’s Hasbro Studios and its film label, ALLSPARK PICTURES, create entertainment brand-driven storytelling across mediums, including television, film, digital and more. Through the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, including philanthropy, Hasbro is helping to build a safe and sustainable world and to positively impact the lives of millions of children and families. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro & @HasbroNews) and Instagram (@Hasbro).